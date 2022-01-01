Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve tzatziki

Seitan's Realm image

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tzatziki$1.00
More about Seitan's Realm
District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Tzatziki Dip$5.99
More about District North
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Tzatziki$11.50
Feta dill spread, cucumbers, turkey, pickled red onions, a drizzle of honey, micro greens, local focaccia
Turkey Tzatziki$11.50
Feta dill spread, cucumbers, turkey, pickled red onions, a drizzle of honey, micro greens, local focaccia
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Side Tzatziki Sauce
More about Lavash Cafe
Item pic

 

Aroma

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tzatziki$2.99
Tzatziki$2.99
More about Aroma
Rodo's European Grill image

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Tzatziki$4.00
Comes with side Pita Bread
More about Rodo's European Grill
Alchemy Café - South Side - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Alchemy Café - South Side

625 Parsons Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Tzatziki$11.50
Natural turkey, dill feta spread, cucumbers, pickled red onions, micro greens, and a drizzle of honey on local focaccia.
More about Alchemy Café - South Side

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Carrot Cake

Shawarma

Noodle Bowls

Tiramisu

Italian Subs

Turkey Bacon

Meatball Subs

Steak Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston