Veal parmesan in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve veal parmesan
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Veal Parmesan
|$25.50
breaded, mozzarella, marinara, mushrooms, house pasta
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Veal Parmigiana
|$30.00
Tender veal is triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.