Veggie burgers in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Roosters image

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Harvest

2885 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.00
shagbark black beans, walnuts, basmati rice, sweet potato, carrot, and mushroom patty, cheddar, giardiniera, iceberg, red onion, house aioli
More about Harvest
Roosters image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger v$11.00
black beans + shiitakes, goji mayo, shaved greens, tomato, onion, house pickles, sesame bun
Veggie Burger v$11.00
black beans + shiitakes, goji mayo, shaved greens, tomato, onion, house pickles, sesame bun
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Item pic

 

Goodwood 105

401 North Front Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grazer Burger (Veggie)$11.00
Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American,
Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )
More about Goodwood 105
Item pic

 

The Crest

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.00
brown beans, spicy mustard, malt aioli, pickled veg, arugala
More about The Crest
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Harvest

940 S Front St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.00
shagbark black beans, walnuts, basmati rice, sweet potato, carrot, and mushroom patty, cheddar, giardiniera, iceberg, red onion, house aioli
More about Harvest
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.00
Beyond burger paddy, with Guinness whole grain mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun served with fries.
More about Bodega
Roosters image

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Harvest

2376 E. Main St., Bexley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.00
shagbark black beans, walnuts, basmati rice, sweet potato, carrot, and mushroom patty, cheddar, giardiniera, iceberg, red onion, house aioli
More about Harvest
Alchemy Café - South Side - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Alchemy Café - South Side

625 Parsons Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Mexicali Veggie Burger w/ Poblano Potato Salad & Cucumber Crema$11.50
More about Alchemy Café - South Side
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$9.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

