Veggie burgers in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Harvest
Harvest
2885 N High Street, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
shagbark black beans, walnuts, basmati rice, sweet potato, carrot, and mushroom patty, cheddar, giardiniera, iceberg, red onion, house aioli
More about Roosters
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Veggie Burger v
|$11.00
black beans + shiitakes, goji mayo, shaved greens, tomato, onion, house pickles, sesame bun
|Veggie Burger v
|$11.00
black beans + shiitakes, goji mayo, shaved greens, tomato, onion, house pickles, sesame bun
More about Goodwood 105
Goodwood 105
401 North Front Street, Columbus
|Grazer Burger (Veggie)
|$11.00
Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American,
Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )
More about The Crest
The Crest
2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
brown beans, spicy mustard, malt aioli, pickled veg, arugala
More about Harvest
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Harvest
940 S Front St, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
shagbark black beans, walnuts, basmati rice, sweet potato, carrot, and mushroom patty, cheddar, giardiniera, iceberg, red onion, house aioli
More about Bodega
SANDWICHES
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Beyond burger paddy, with Guinness whole grain mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun served with fries.
More about Roosters
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Harvest
Harvest
2376 E. Main St., Bexley
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
shagbark black beans, walnuts, basmati rice, sweet potato, carrot, and mushroom patty, cheddar, giardiniera, iceberg, red onion, house aioli
More about Alchemy Café - South Side
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Alchemy Café - South Side
625 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Mexicali Veggie Burger w/ Poblano Potato Salad & Cucumber Crema
|$11.50