Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Roll$9.00
cucumber, avocado, gobo, asparagus, mamenori
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
Consumer pic

 

House of Japan - Polaris

8701 Sancus Boulevard, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Roll$8.95
More about House of Japan - Polaris

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Paratha

French Toast

Chicken Noodle Soup

Pies

Steak Tacos

Fruit Salad

Cookie Dough

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston