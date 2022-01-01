Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve waffles

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken And Waffles$10.99
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, peppers, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
Medium Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
Large Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
More about Saucy Brew Works
Bristol Republic image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$4.00
Crispy Beer Battered Waffle Shaped French Fries
More about Bristol Republic
Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Waffle$9.00
Our homemade waffle with pecans served with butter & syrup
Chikun and Waffles$12.00
Our homemade waffle topped with a fried chikun patty & green onions. Served with butter & syrup
More about Seitan's Realm
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino image

 

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino

1577 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side: Ube Waffle$6.00
purple yam waffle
Fried Chicken & Ube Waffles$15.00
purple yam waffles and fried chicken with house gravy, served with coconut caramel
More about Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
X-Chicken & Waffles$0.89
Ever have maple syrup on your chicken? Try something new and enjoy!
More about Wing Snob
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries v/gf$4.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries v/gf$4.00
Spiced Waffle Fries with Dip$5.00
za'atar spiced & vegan ranch
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 Hotcakes/French Toast/or Waffle & Meat$9.50
#11 Waffle, French Toast, or Pancakes$7.25
More about Tommy's Diner
The Crispy Coop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Crispy Coop

1717 Northwest Blvd, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1861 reviews)
Takeout
Pearl Sugar Waffle$4.00
More about The Crispy Coop
Chicken and Waffles image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken and Waffle$2.99
Chicken and Waffles$9.99
Waffle Breakfast$9.99
More about Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
Ethyl & Tank image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ethyl & Tank

19 E 13th Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken N' Waffles$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Ethyl & Tank
ZenCha Tea Salon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Sunrise Waffle$12.00
Masala Chai Waffle$12.00
More about ZenCha Tea Salon
The Market Italian Village image

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Italian Village

1022 Summit St, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$8.00
delice whiz, honey, truffle, green onion
loaded $5 = add pepperoni bolognese, bacon, chives
More about The Market Italian Village
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

5179 N High Street, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
X-Chicken & Waffles$0.89
Ever have maple syrup on your chicken? Try something new and enjoy!
More about Wing Snob
Item pic

 

Tee Jaye's #4

4048 W. Broad Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$6.35
More about Tee Jaye's #4
Chicken N Waffles image

 

The Lifestyle Cafe

891 Oak Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken N Waffles$15.00
Red Mills Gluten Free all purpose flour and spelt flour full body waffle with cinnamon and coconut sugar brulee. Soy based chicken, oven fried to perfection and topped with red pepper infused 100% maple syrup and our house maple cream. Gluten Free lifestyle dream.
Lifestyle Waffles$10.00
Red Mills Gluten Free all purpose flour and spelt flour full body waffle with cinnamon and coconut sugar brulee.
OPTIONAL ADD ON
Oyster Mushroom 'chicken' fried to perfection and topped with red pepper infused 100% maple syrup and our house maple cream.
More about The Lifestyle Cafe
Chicken & Waffles image

SANDWICHES

Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

1282 Essex Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (618 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$9.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in a sweet and spicy maple glaze served on top of a buttermilk waffle.
More about Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

