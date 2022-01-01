Waffles in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve waffles
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Chicken And Waffles
|$10.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Small Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, peppers, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
|Medium Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
|Large Chick N Waffle
Boursin, smoked cheese, pecorino romano, crispy chicken, sriracha, maple syrup, glazed pecans, parsley
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bristol Republic
1124 N High St, Columbus
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
Crispy Beer Battered Waffle Shaped French Fries
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Pecan Waffle
|$9.00
Our homemade waffle with pecans served with butter & syrup
|Chikun and Waffles
|$12.00
Our homemade waffle topped with a fried chikun patty & green onions. Served with butter & syrup
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
1577 King Ave, Columbus
|Side: Ube Waffle
|$6.00
purple yam waffle
|Fried Chicken & Ube Waffles
|$15.00
purple yam waffles and fried chicken with house gravy, served with coconut caramel
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|X-Chicken & Waffles
|$0.89
Ever have maple syrup on your chicken? Try something new and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries v/gf
|$4.00
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries v/gf
|$4.00
|Spiced Waffle Fries with Dip
|$5.00
za'atar spiced & vegan ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|#6 Hotcakes/French Toast/or Waffle & Meat
|$9.50
|#11 Waffle, French Toast, or Pancakes
|$7.25
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Crispy Coop
1717 Northwest Blvd, Columbus
|Pearl Sugar Waffle
|$4.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus
|Kids Chicken and Waffle
|$2.99
|Chicken and Waffles
|$9.99
|Waffle Breakfast
|$9.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ethyl & Tank
19 E 13th Ave, Columbus
|Chicken N' Waffles
|$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Strawberry Sunrise Waffle
|$12.00
|Masala Chai Waffle
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Italian Village
1022 Summit St, Columbus
|Waffle Fries
|$8.00
delice whiz, honey, truffle, green onion
loaded $5 = add pepperoni bolognese, bacon, chives
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Lifestyle Cafe
891 Oak Street, Columbus
|Chicken N Waffles
|$15.00
Red Mills Gluten Free all purpose flour and spelt flour full body waffle with cinnamon and coconut sugar brulee. Soy based chicken, oven fried to perfection and topped with red pepper infused 100% maple syrup and our house maple cream. Gluten Free lifestyle dream.
|Lifestyle Waffles
|$10.00
Red Mills Gluten Free all purpose flour and spelt flour full body waffle with cinnamon and coconut sugar brulee.
OPTIONAL ADD ON
Oyster Mushroom 'chicken' fried to perfection and topped with red pepper infused 100% maple syrup and our house maple cream.
SANDWICHES
Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen
1282 Essex Ave, Columbus
|Chicken & Waffles
|$9.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in a sweet and spicy maple glaze served on top of a buttermilk waffle.