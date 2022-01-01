Downtown restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Pitas
|$7.99
|Chicken Pita
|$6.99
|Sm Garlic Feta Fries
|$4.00
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
51 East Gay St, Columbus
|Bacon Dream
|$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
|Shroom Burger
|$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
|The Nuggs
|$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milestone 229
229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus
|Charcuterie Board
|$19.95
Speck Alto Adige, Ilerico Longaniza adn Lomo Serrano meats, Bleu d'Auvergne, fontina adn Bellavitano Espresso cheese, house pickles, roasted cashews, Woodford cherry jam, toasted sourdough
|Banana Pudding
|$8.25
caramelized banana, vanilla wafers
|Warm Pretzel Bread
|$11.25
Baverian Whole-Grain Butter
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
121 South High Street, Columbus
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Classy Lady
|$4.50
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
|Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Huckleberry House!
|Cowgirl Carmen
|$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)
Aroma
72 East Lynn Street, Columbus
|Chicken Brochettes
|$10.99
Char-grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes & peppers
|Braised Lamb
|$11.99
with grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce & provolone
|Vegetable Soup
Peas, corn, carrots, green beans & lima beans
One Line Coffee
41 S High St, Columbus
|Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)
|$5.00
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
|Mocha Latte (16 oz)
|$5.00
Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)
|Coffee To Go (96 oz Disposable Carton)
|$14.50
Our Coffee To Go Carton keeps coffee fresh and hot for up to 2-3 hours. Choose from any of our current specialty coffee offerings...Cup and condiment packages are available as an option!
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
123 East Spring Street, Columbus
|Grilled Three Cheese
|$8.50
Cheddar, Goat, Swiss with Housemade Habanero-Apricot Jam, Sourdough
|Dark Green Chop
|$12.00
Hearty Kale and Brussels Mix, Crispy Onions, Bacon, Beet Chips, Feta, Apple, Dilly Beans, Vinaigrette
|Harvest Chicken Salad
|$8.50
Housemade Chicken Salad with Pecans, Apple, Dried Cranberries, Arugula served on a Croissant
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
160 S High Street, Columbus
STEAKS
GENJIGO
77 East Gay Street, Columbus
|Kids Steak Bowl
|$6.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
|Chicken + Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
|Chicken + Steak Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten