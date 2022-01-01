Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Downtown restaurants

District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)


Chicken Shawarma Pitas$7.99
Chicken Pita$6.99
Sm Garlic Feta Fries$4.00

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar image

 

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar

51 East Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)


Bacon Dream$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
Shroom Burger$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
The Nuggs$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce

Milestone 229 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milestone 229

229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1084 reviews)


Charcuterie Board$19.95
Speck Alto Adige, Ilerico Longaniza adn Lomo Serrano meats, Bleu d'Auvergne, fontina adn Bellavitano Espresso cheese, house pickles, roasted cashews, Woodford cherry jam, toasted sourdough
Banana Pudding$8.25
caramelized banana, vanilla wafers
Warm Pretzel Bread$11.25
Baverian Whole-Grain Butter

BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

121 South High Street, Columbus

Avg 4 (852 reviews)


Onion Rings$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Spanish Beef$7.99

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)


Classy Lady$4.50
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Huckleberry House!
Cowgirl Carmen$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)

Aroma image

 

Aroma

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus

No reviews yet


Chicken Brochettes$10.99
Char-grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes & peppers
Braised Lamb$11.99
with grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce & provolone
Vegetable Soup
Peas, corn, carrots, green beans & lima beans

One Line Coffee image

 

One Line Coffee

41 S High St, Columbus

No reviews yet


Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)$5.00
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Mocha Latte (16 oz)$5.00
Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)
Coffee To Go (96 oz Disposable Carton)$14.50
Our Coffee To Go Carton keeps coffee fresh and hot for up to 2-3 hours. Choose from any of our current specialty coffee offerings...Cup and condiment packages are available as an option!

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

123 East Spring Street, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)


Grilled Three Cheese$8.50
Cheddar, Goat, Swiss with Housemade Habanero-Apricot Jam, Sourdough
Dark Green Chop$12.00
Hearty Kale and Brussels Mix, Crispy Onions, Bacon, Beet Chips, Feta, Apple, Dilly Beans, Vinaigrette
Harvest Chicken Salad$8.50
Housemade Chicken Salad with Pecans, Apple, Dried Cranberries, Arugula served on a Croissant

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

160 S High Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)


Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

132 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (845 reviews)


Restaurant banner

STEAKS

GENJIGO

77 East Gay Street, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)


Kids Steak Bowl$6.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Chicken + Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Chicken + Steak Bowl$16.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Restaurant banner

 

District West

145 N Fifth St, Columbus

No reviews yet



Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Sweet Potato Fries

Hummus

