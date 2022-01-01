Easton restaurants you'll love

The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4014 Townsfair Way, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (3303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
Cheese for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
More about The Melting Pot
Dragon Donuts- Easton image

 

Dragon Donuts- Easton

4100 Worth Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
S'Mores Donut Pie$20.00
Housemade graham cracker crust - filled with marshmallow fluff, vanilla cake donuts, Hershey bars & topped off with toasted mini marshmallows!
RING JOHN - Maple (white cream filled)
just like your favorite long john...but in a ring!
Cinn. Roll$6.00
Huge homemade cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing!
More about Dragon Donuts- Easton
Black Box Fix Easton image

 

Black Box Fix Easton

4037 Fenlon street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crabby Catfish Sandwich$12.00
CAJUN FRIED CATFISH, SPICY CRAB MAYO, RED ONION, PICKLES, ANCHO KALE SLAW. SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sand$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Honey Garlic sauce, Cajun Ranch Slaw, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun w/ Herb Mayo
OMG Stoner Fries$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries.
More about Black Box Fix Easton
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

3998 Gramercy Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (719 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

4077 Fenlon St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos

