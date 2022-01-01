Easton restaurants you'll love
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
4014 Townsfair Way, Columbus
|Crispy Potstickers
|$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
|3 Course Date Night In for 2
|$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
|Cheese for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Dragon Donuts- Easton
4100 Worth Ave, Columbus
|S'Mores Donut Pie
|$20.00
Housemade graham cracker crust - filled with marshmallow fluff, vanilla cake donuts, Hershey bars & topped off with toasted mini marshmallows!
|RING JOHN - Maple (white cream filled)
just like your favorite long john...but in a ring!
|Cinn. Roll
|$6.00
Huge homemade cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing!
Black Box Fix Easton
4037 Fenlon street, Columbus
|Crabby Catfish Sandwich
|$12.00
CAJUN FRIED CATFISH, SPICY CRAB MAYO, RED ONION, PICKLES, ANCHO KALE SLAW. SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
|Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sand
|$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Honey Garlic sauce, Cajun Ranch Slaw, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun w/ Herb Mayo
|OMG Stoner Fries
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
3998 Gramercy Street, Columbus