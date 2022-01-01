Franklinton restaurants you'll love
Franklinton's top cuisines
Must-try Franklinton restaurants
More about Tommy's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Popular items
|#12 Eggs Benedict
|$10.00
|#4 Big Breakfast
|$14.50
|#6 Hotcakes/French Toast/or Waffle & Meat
|$9.50
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
More about Red Door BBQ
BBQ
Red Door BBQ
177 S Cypress Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Burnt Ends Sandwich
|$8.00
|Baby-Back Rib Platter
|$15.00
|Burnt Ends Sandwich Platter
|$14.00
More about One Line Coffee
One Line Coffee
471 West Rich Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Honey Latte (12 oz)
|$4.25
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), rose and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.25
A 12” tortilla stuffed with two eggs, muenster cheese, cilantro rice, seasoned black beans, and housemade salsa.
|Toddy Cold Brew
Classic cold brew, made with our medium-roast Colombia El Progreso. Great black, or takes cream and sugar beautifully!