Franklinton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Franklinton restaurants

Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#12 Eggs Benedict$10.00
#4 Big Breakfast$14.50
#6 Hotcakes/French Toast/or Waffle & Meat$9.50
More about Tommy's Diner
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Red Door BBQ image

BBQ

Red Door BBQ

177 S Cypress Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burnt Ends Sandwich$8.00
Baby-Back Rib Platter$15.00
Burnt Ends Sandwich Platter$14.00
More about Red Door BBQ
One Line Coffee image

 

One Line Coffee

471 West Rich Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Latte (12 oz)$4.25
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), rose and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Breakfast Burrito$8.25
A 12” tortilla stuffed with two eggs, muenster cheese, cilantro rice, seasoned black beans, and housemade salsa.
Toddy Cold Brew
Classic cold brew, made with our medium-roast Colombia El Progreso. Great black, or takes cream and sugar beautifully!
More about One Line Coffee
