German Village restaurants you'll love

More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Jumbo Vanilla Cream Puff
|$6.00
Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.
|Old World Sausage Sampler
|$16.00
A combination of four sausages from famous recipes of the J. Fred Schmidt Packing Company established in 1886.
|Schmidts Famous Pretzel Nuggets
|$10.00
A house specialty! Hot and crispy with a soft middle. Dunk them in our sweet and tangy mustard sauce.
Make sure to add on Beer Cheese for only $2.00 more!
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Capricciosa Pizza
|$16.00
|Lasagna
|$16.00
|Fattoush Salad
|$5.00
More about The Brown Bag Deli
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Today Special
|$11.75
HOLY GUCAMOLE!!!! Roast turkey, fresh avocado guacamole, cilantro lime Aoli, hot pepper cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce grilled on 9 grain!!!
|#5 The Cuban
|$11.50
Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mayo; served grilled on ciabatta
|#11 Brown Bag Sub
|$9.50
Smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, italian dressing; served hot or cold on a hoagie roll
More about Club 185
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Club 185
185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Blue Jacket Dairy curds w/ honey mustard sauce
|185 Burger
|$4.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & mayo
|Beer Cheese Fries
|$8.00
fries, beer cheese soup, pot roast, onion, jalapeno
More about Alpine & El Lugar
Alpine & El Lugar
525 S. 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Alpine Zoodles desc: zucchini sundried tomatoes grilled chicken feta cheese garlic butter & cream sauce
|$18.00
|Stuffed Chicken Breast desc: sautéed chicken stuffed with mushrooms, mozzarella & parmesan cheese over cheese mashed potatoes
|$19.00
|Schnitzel choice of pork/chicken pan seared with 2 side your choice
|$24.00
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
900 Mohawk Street, Columbus