German Village dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in German Village
More about The Brown Bag Deli
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Today Special
|$11.75
HOLY GUCAMOLE!!!! Roast turkey, fresh avocado guacamole, cilantro lime Aoli, hot pepper cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce grilled on 9 grain!!!
|#5 The Cuban
|$11.50
Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mayo; served grilled on ciabatta
|#11 Brown Bag Sub
|$9.50
Smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, italian dressing; served hot or cold on a hoagie roll
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
900 Mohawk Street, Columbus