German Village dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in German Village

The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Today Special$11.75
HOLY GUCAMOLE!!!! Roast turkey, fresh avocado guacamole, cilantro lime Aoli, hot pepper cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce grilled on 9 grain!!!
#5 The Cuban$11.50
Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mayo; served grilled on ciabatta
#11 Brown Bag Sub$9.50
Smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, italian dressing; served hot or cold on a hoagie roll
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

900 Mohawk Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (310 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
