Bratwurst in German Village
German Village restaurants that serve bratwurst
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Sauerkraut-Bratwurst Balls
|$10.00
A German Tradition! Sauerkraut and Schmidt’s own Bratwurst combination coated with crispy breading served with creamy mustard sauce.
|Bratwurst Sandwich
|$11.00
Extra-lean cuts of pork links mildly seasoned, grilled, und served on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.
|Bratwurst Platter
|$15.00
Extra-lean cuts of pork lightly season und stuff into tender natural casings. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun. Columbus’ first bratwurst! Voted “Best Wurst” by Columbus Monthly.