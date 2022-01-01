Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in German Village

German Village restaurants
German Village restaurants that serve bratwurst

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

Takeout
Sauerkraut-Bratwurst Balls$10.00
A German Tradition! Sauerkraut and Schmidt’s own Bratwurst combination coated with crispy breading served with creamy mustard sauce.
Bratwurst Sandwich$11.00
Extra-lean cuts of pork links mildly seasoned, grilled, und served on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.
Bratwurst Platter$15.00
Extra-lean cuts of pork lightly season und stuff into tender natural casings. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun. Columbus’ first bratwurst! Voted “Best Wurst” by Columbus Monthly.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
Alpine & El Lugar

525 S. 4th St, Columbus

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Currywurst desc: two german bratwurst with our homemade currywurst sauce and fried Yukon potatoes$19.00
More about Alpine & El Lugar

