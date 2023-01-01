Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in German Village

German Village restaurants
Toast

German Village restaurants that serve bruschetta

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$8.00
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Bruschetta Spaghetti$5.00
More about The Brown Bag Deli

