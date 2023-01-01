Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
German Village
/
Columbus
/
German Village
/
Bruschetta
German Village restaurants that serve bruschetta
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
Avg 4.9
(83 reviews)
Bruschetta
$8.00
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
Avg 4.6
(1210 reviews)
Roasted Tomato Bruschetta Spaghetti
$5.00
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in German Village
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
White Pizza
Chicken Salad
Bratwurst
Cake
Turkey Reuben
More near German Village to explore
Short North
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Clintonville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Brewery District
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Franklinton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston