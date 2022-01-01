Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in German Village

Go
German Village restaurants
Toast

German Village restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Chicken Club Salad$13.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast with crisp bacon, croutons, egg, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served over mixed greens with choice of dressing.
Chicken Spaetzle Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken served on authentic German pasta. Served with fresh vegetables, mixed lettuce und choice of dressing.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Avacado Chicken Salad
Basil pesto chicken salad
Grape Almond Chicken salad
More about The Brown Bag Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in German Village

Italian Subs

Tarts

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chocolate Cake

Cheeseburgers

Tuna Salad

Noodle Soup

Map

More near German Village to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Olde Towne East

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston