Chicken salad in German Village
German Village restaurants that serve chicken salad
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Garden Chicken Club Salad
|$13.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast with crisp bacon, croutons, egg, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served over mixed greens with choice of dressing.
|Chicken Spaetzle Salad
|$13.50
Grilled chicken served on authentic German pasta. Served with fresh vegetables, mixed lettuce und choice of dressing.