Chicken sandwiches in German Village

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.