Chicken sandwiches in German Village

German Village restaurants
Toast

German Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
More about The Brown Bag Deli

