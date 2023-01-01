Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in German Village

Go
German Village restaurants
Toast

German Village restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate Cake$5.50
More about The Brown Bag Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in German Village

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Pies

Pretzels

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near German Village to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Olde Towne East

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (23 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (546 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston