Noodle soup in German Village

German Village restaurants
German Village restaurants that serve noodle soup

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - German Village

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl$3.99
Try our version of classic chicken noodle.
More about Roosters - German Village
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quart of chicken Noodle soup$16.00
Quart of Cold Chicken Noodle Soup$13.00
Thick, home-style egg noodles and tender white meat in a rich chicken broth.
Chicken & Noodle Soup$4.50
Thick, home-style egg noodles and tender white meat in a rich chicken broth.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

