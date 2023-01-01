Noodle soup in German Village
German Village restaurants that serve noodle soup
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - German Village
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl
|$3.99
Try our version of classic chicken noodle.
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Quart of chicken Noodle soup
|$16.00
|Quart of Cold Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Thick, home-style egg noodles and tender white meat in a rich chicken broth.
|Chicken & Noodle Soup
|$4.50
