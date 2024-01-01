Pretzels in German Village
German Village restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Roosters - German Village
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - German Village
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Pretzels
|$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzels
with Nacho Cheese.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Schmidts Famous Pretzel Nuggets
|$10.00
A house specialty! Hot and crispy with a soft middle. Dunk them in our sweet and tangy mustard sauce.
Make sure to add on Beer Cheese for only $2.00 more!
|Pretzel Buns
|$8.00