Pretzels in German Village

German Village restaurants
Toast

German Village restaurants that serve pretzels

Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - German Village

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzels
with Nacho Cheese.
More about Roosters - German Village
Schmidts Famous Pretzel Nuggets image

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Schmidts Famous Pretzel Nuggets$10.00
A house specialty! Hot and crispy with a soft middle. Dunk them in our sweet and tangy mustard sauce.
Make sure to add on Beer Cheese for only $2.00 more!
Pretzel Buns$8.00
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

