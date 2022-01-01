Italian Village bars & lounges you'll love
Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|2 pcs Fish Basket
|$15.99
2 pieces of our signature fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)/or French Fries
|Mississippi Fried Fish
|$17.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection
2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
|Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
|$15.99
Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!!
Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!
Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Bulgogi [GF]
|$19.50
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake. Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).
|Ohsho Gyoza [V]
|$8.50
Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (Imported from Japan's famous Osaka Ohsho) + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm). Served with our Gyoza Dipping Sauce.
|Poke Bowl
Artisan-crafted poke served on white or brown sushi rice.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Vegan
|$4.50
Roasted Yukon gold potatoes, Shiitake mushrooms, on a hand-pressed corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, green salsa.
|Flour Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, Melted cheese, your choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo and our Serrano-cream sauce
|Pescado (Red Snapper Fish)
|$5.50
"THE BEST FISH TACO IN OHIO" Beer-battered snapper, cabbage. pico de gallo, serrano pepper-cream sauce on a FLOUR tortilla.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl
|$15.00
Shrimp tossed in a classic garlic dry rub and grilled with our signature chili baste.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
|Grilled Pork Belly Bowl
|$14.00
Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
|Steamed Bun Slider
|$5.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
850 N 4th St, Columbus
|COMB YOUR HAT THE WAY I LIKE IT 4pk
|$16.99
Cheesecake Sour Ale brewed w/ Lemon, Raspberry, Graham Crackers, Vanilla and Milk Sugar - 7% ABV
|MOMMA NEEDS HER FRUIT PUNCH 4pk
|$16.99
DDH IPA - 7%
|DAD BOD DOUBLE CHEESE
|$15.00
Two 4oz beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|Pizza Bread
|$10.45
Start with our garlic bread and cheese then add pepperoni. Crisp up in the oven and add marinara on the side.
|Pepperoni Slice
|$6.00
Specialty blend of locally made Ezzo Pepperoni covered in 100% whole milk Mozzarella Cheese on a thin NY style crust.
|Mediterranean Vegetable Slice
|$7.00
Not your traditional veggie pie. This one is loaded with Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Carmelized Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese.
Bodega
SANDWICHES
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Secret Recipe Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tabasco Aioli in a Whole Wheat Wrap, Served with Shoestring Fries.
|Southern Fried Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
Five Buttermilk Brined Tenders dredged in Chef's Secret Recipe Seasoned Flour and fried til Crispy and Golden Brown. Served with shoestring fries and spicy Tobasco aioli.
|Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato Aioli, and Arugula served with Tomato-Basil Bisque.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Rib Tips
|$10.00
Pork Rib Tips that are marinated in our famous PIT Rub for 24 hour then grilled on our Kingsford charcoal grill and finished off in our Pit smoker.
|Pit Fries
|$12.00
Fresh cut fries topped with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, cheddar cheese, and PIT Sauce.
|Pit Bowl
|$14.00
Your choice of meat on a toasted brioche bun with our award winning Mac & Cheese, PIT Slaw and PIT Sauce.