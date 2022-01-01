Italian Village bars & lounges you'll love

Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 pcs Fish Basket$15.99
2 pieces of our signature fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)/or French Fries
Mississippi Fried Fish$17.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection
2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$15.99
Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!!
Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen

850 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMB YOUR HAT THE WAY I LIKE IT 4pk$16.99
Cheesecake Sour Ale brewed w/ Lemon, Raspberry, Graham Crackers, Vanilla and Milk Sugar - 7% ABV
MOMMA NEEDS HER FRUIT PUNCH 4pk$16.99
DDH IPA - 7%
DAD BOD DOUBLE CHEESE$15.00
Two 4oz beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo.
More about Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
Bodega image

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Wrap$13.00
Secret Recipe Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tabasco Aioli in a Whole Wheat Wrap, Served with Shoestring Fries.
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers$14.00
Five Buttermilk Brined Tenders dredged in Chef's Secret Recipe Seasoned Flour and fried til Crispy and Golden Brown. Served with shoestring fries and spicy Tobasco aioli.
Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese$12.00
Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato Aioli, and Arugula served with Tomato-Basil Bisque.
More about Bodega
