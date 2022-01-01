Chicken salad in Italian Village
Italian Village restaurants that serve chicken salad
ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Chicken breast with baby greens, cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, candied walnut and balsamic dressing
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$14.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)