Chili in Italian Village
Italian Village restaurants that serve chili
More about Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy
Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy
1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Sweet Chili
|$0.25
|Sambal (Chili Paste)
|$0.25
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Steamed Bun Slider
|$3.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
More about THE PIT BBQ GRILLE - Budd Dairy
THE PIT BBQ GRILLE - Budd Dairy
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Chili Cheesy Onion Fries
|$7.00
Topped with coney sauce, cheesy onions, and yellow mustard.
|Chili Cheesy Onion
|$7.00
Our 5 star all-beef hotdog topped with our house made coney sauce, chopped onion, yellow mustard and grilled cheesy onions.