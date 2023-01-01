Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Italian Village

Go
Italian Village restaurants
Toast

Italian Village restaurants that serve chili

Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy

1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili$0.25
Sambal (Chili Paste)$0.25
Chili Garlic Shrimp Steamed Bun Slider$3.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
More about Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

THE PIT BBQ GRILLE - Budd Dairy

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheesy Onion Fries$7.00
Topped with coney sauce, cheesy onions, and yellow mustard.
Chili Cheesy Onion$7.00
Our 5 star all-beef hotdog topped with our house made coney sauce, chopped onion, yellow mustard and grilled cheesy onions.
More about THE PIT BBQ GRILLE - Budd Dairy

Browse other tasty dishes in Italian Village

Crispy Tofu

Dumplings

Meatball Subs

Miso Soup

Edamame

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Italian Village to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Olde Towne East

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (993 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston