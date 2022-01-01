Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Italian Village

Go
Italian Village restaurants
Toast

Italian Village restaurants that serve crispy tofu

ZenCha Tea Salon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Thai Peanut Tofu Wrap$13.00
Packed with mixed veggies, cabbage, rice, crushed peanut and spiced backed Thai toff with house maid peanut sauce.
More about ZenCha Tea Salon
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Steamed Bun Slider$2.50
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
Crispy Tofu Bowl$13.00
Deep fried tofu tossed in sweet chili soy. Vegan.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Italian Village

Waffles

Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Belly

Hummus

Map

More near Italian Village to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Olde Towne East

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston