Crispy tofu in Italian Village

ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Crispy Thai Peanut Tofu Wrap
|$13.00
Packed with mixed veggies, cabbage, rice, crushed peanut and spiced backed Thai toff with house maid peanut sauce.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Crispy Tofu Steamed Bun Slider
|$2.50
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
|Crispy Tofu Bowl
|$13.00
Deep fried tofu tossed in sweet chili soy. Vegan.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.