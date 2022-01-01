Northwest restaurants you'll love

Northwest restaurants
Toast

Must-try Northwest restaurants

Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Cake Walk image

 

Cake Walk

6642 sawmill road, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Naan$2.99
Goat Fry Biryani $15.99
Samosa Chaat$8.49
Cuco's Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole Dip$7.75
Mashed avocado, cilantro, onions and tomatoes with a hint of lime juice. Made fresh daily. Delicioso!
Queso Dip$3.25
House-made creamy blend of cheese and peppers create a zesty dip for your chips.
Fajita Dinner$11.99
Mr. Hummus Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Hummus Grill

1450 Bethel Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel (6pc)$7.95
Los Tizoncitos la Joya image

 

Los Tizoncitos la Joya

154 Hutchinson Ave, West Worthington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Preston Eatery

1093 Bethel Road, Columbus

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
