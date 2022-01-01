Northwest restaurants you'll love
Northwest's top cuisines
Must-try Northwest restaurants
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|3 Boneless Wings Combo
|$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Cake Walk
Cake Walk
6642 sawmill road, Columbus
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
|Goat Fry Biryani
|$15.99
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.49
More about Cuco's Taqueria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Popular items
|Guacamole Dip
|$7.75
Mashed avocado, cilantro, onions and tomatoes with a hint of lime juice. Made fresh daily. Delicioso!
|Queso Dip
|$3.25
House-made creamy blend of cheese and peppers create a zesty dip for your chips.
|Fajita Dinner
|$11.99
More about Mr. Hummus Grill
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Hummus Grill
1450 Bethel Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Falafel (6pc)
|$7.95