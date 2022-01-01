Olde Towne East restaurants you'll love

Must-try Olde Towne East restaurants

Camelot Cellars image

 

Camelot Cellars

901 Oak St., Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings (includes 2 sides)$12.00
Whole wings smoked for 2 hours and flash fried until crispy. Then we dusted with a secret house seasoning.
Banana Pudding$5.00
Light and creamy whipped banana pudding topped with crushed shortbread cookies
Shrimp Po' Boy (includes 2 sides)$16.00
Beautifully fried or blackened shrimp served on a bed of veggies with a wine infused remoulade
More about Camelot Cellars
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$14.00
1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun
-Burgers come with fries-
Hawaiian High Five$10.00
Slow roasted adobo pork topped with
a grilled pineapple bacon slaw and
our homemade chipotle bbq sauce.
Caddyshack$10.00
Slow roasted chicken topped chopped bacon, provolone cheese, house pickles, chopped romaine, and a homemade stone ground honey mustard
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Yellow Brick Pizza image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza

892 Oak Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
Elliott Salad$7.00
Spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, green pear & walnuts with house honey balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East image

 

Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Menage A Trois$6.50
Three slices of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup.
OG Burger$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
Hoe Benny$9.50
Toasted english muffin topped with smashed avocado, chorizo sausage, two over medium eggs, queso, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and finished with crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Olde Towne East

Mac And Cheese

