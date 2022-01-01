Olde Towne East restaurants you'll love
More about Camelot Cellars
Camelot Cellars
901 Oak St., Columbus
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings (includes 2 sides)
|$12.00
Whole wings smoked for 2 hours and flash fried until crispy. Then we dusted with a secret house seasoning.
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Light and creamy whipped banana pudding topped with crushed shortbread cookies
|Shrimp Po' Boy (includes 2 sides)
|$16.00
Beautifully fried or blackened shrimp served on a bed of veggies with a wine infused remoulade
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$14.00
1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun
-Burgers come with fries-
|Hawaiian High Five
|$10.00
Slow roasted adobo pork topped with
a grilled pineapple bacon slaw and
our homemade chipotle bbq sauce.
|Caddyshack
|$10.00
Slow roasted chicken topped chopped bacon, provolone cheese, house pickles, chopped romaine, and a homemade stone ground honey mustard
More about Yellow Brick Pizza
Yellow Brick Pizza
892 Oak Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
|Elliott Salad
|$7.00
Spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, green pear & walnuts with house honey balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|Popular items
|Menage A Trois
|$6.50
Three slices of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup.
|OG Burger
|$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
|Hoe Benny
|$9.50
Toasted english muffin topped with smashed avocado, chorizo sausage, two over medium eggs, queso, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and finished with crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.