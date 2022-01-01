Polaris restaurants you'll love

Polaris restaurants
Toast

Polaris's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Polaris restaurants

Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1041 Gemini Place, Columbus

Avg 3.1 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
s/o Ranch$0.59
More about Roosters
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Royce Burger$15.00
Peach Cobbler$7.00
NY Strip$34.00
More about The Royce
Spires Social Brewing Co. image

 

Spires Social Brewing Co.

8757 Sancus Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4pk Did You Bring a Saw - Holiday Ale$16.00
4pk Wheat Ale$16.00
32 oz Growler - Snow Bird$12.00
More about Spires Social Brewing Co.
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery

1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Original Doner (Pita)$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
Ch!potle Deep Fake$12.00
Tortilla wrap, chicken, rice, romaine, onions, tomatoes, feta, cilantro, with zhugg and house ranch.
The Original Doner (Bowl)$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
More about Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
Nomad image

CHICKEN

Nomad

2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, sweet potato and lemon garlic aioli
BLT$14.00
thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, Boston lettuce, roast tomato aioli
Classic Burger$15.00
Butcher and Grocer ground beef, Boston lettuce, tomato, special sauce, American cheese, Sixteen bricks hearty roll
More about Nomad
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Best of All to go$16.00
Half a pound of boneless wings and half a pound of traditional wings with a side of waffle fries. No substitutions please
Buffalo Chicken Dip To Go$13.00
Ranch based buffalo chicken and cheese dip, big pretzel, celery, carrots and chips
Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or dry rub topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion straws and a ciabatta croutons.
More about Atlas Tavern
Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro image

 

Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

8591 Sancus Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cincinnati Roll$10.00
Lomein
California Roll$5.00
More about Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro
Kitchen Social image

PIZZA

Kitchen Social

8954 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kitchen Social
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

8958 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (947 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
