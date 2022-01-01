Polaris restaurants you'll love
Polaris's top cuisines
Must-try Polaris restaurants
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1041 Gemini Place, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|s/o Ranch
|$0.59
More about The Royce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Royce
8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus
|Popular items
|Royce Burger
|$15.00
|Peach Cobbler
|$7.00
|NY Strip
|$34.00
More about Spires Social Brewing Co.
Spires Social Brewing Co.
8757 Sancus Blvd, Columbus
|Popular items
|4pk Did You Bring a Saw - Holiday Ale
|$16.00
|4pk Wheat Ale
|$16.00
|32 oz Growler - Snow Bird
|$12.00
More about Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2, Columbus
|Popular items
|The Original Doner (Pita)
|$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
|Ch!potle Deep Fake
|$12.00
Tortilla wrap, chicken, rice, romaine, onions, tomatoes, feta, cilantro, with zhugg and house ranch.
|The Original Doner (Bowl)
|$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
More about Nomad
CHICKEN
Nomad
2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, sweet potato and lemon garlic aioli
|BLT
|$14.00
thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, Boston lettuce, roast tomato aioli
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
Butcher and Grocer ground beef, Boston lettuce, tomato, special sauce, American cheese, Sixteen bricks hearty roll
More about Atlas Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Popular items
|Best of All to go
|$16.00
Half a pound of boneless wings and half a pound of traditional wings with a side of waffle fries. No substitutions please
|Buffalo Chicken Dip To Go
|$13.00
Ranch based buffalo chicken and cheese dip, big pretzel, celery, carrots and chips
|Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)
|$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or dry rub topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion straws and a ciabatta croutons.
More about Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro
Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro
8591 Sancus Blvd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cincinnati Roll
|$10.00
|Lomein
|California Roll
|$5.00