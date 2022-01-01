Polaris bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Polaris

Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Best of All to go$16.00
Half a pound of boneless wings and half a pound of traditional wings with a side of waffle fries. No substitutions please
Buffalo Chicken Dip To Go$13.00
Ranch based buffalo chicken and cheese dip, big pretzel, celery, carrots and chips
Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or dry rub topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion straws and a ciabatta croutons.
More about Atlas Tavern
Kitchen Social image

PIZZA

Kitchen Social

8954 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kitchen Social
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

8958 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (947 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
