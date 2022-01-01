Short North bars & lounges you'll love
Bristol Republic
1124 N High St, Columbus
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Double Stacked, Coleslaw, Sweet Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun Provided by Auddino’s bakery. Served with House Chips.
|Classic Mac
|$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
ROOH
685 N High St, Columbus
|PANEER PINWHEEL
|$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
|CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA
|$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
Fireproof Restaurant
1026 N High St, Columbus
|Elote
|$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
|Roman Artichoke
|$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
gochujang glaze
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Thai Peanut
|$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
463 N. High Street
463 N. High Street, Columbus
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Urban Chophouse / Whiskey Lounge / Terrace Bar
1079 N HIGH ST, COLUMBUS
|Coach's Pick
|$59.00
7oz Filet, Whipped Potatoes, Brussels & Bacon, Herb Butter, Port Reductions, Parcini Potato Chips
|Buckeye Cheesecake
|$8.00
Chocolate Sauce
|Wagyu Meatballs
|$16.00
Arrabbiata, Ricotta, Fried Basil, Focaccia