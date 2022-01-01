Short North bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Short North

Bristol Republic image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
Southern Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Double Stacked, Coleslaw, Sweet Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun Provided by Auddino’s bakery. Served with House Chips.
Classic Mac$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PANEER PINWHEEL$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
BUTTER CHICKEN$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
Fireproof Restaurant image

TAPAS

Fireproof Restaurant

1026 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Elote$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
Roman Artichoke$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
Pork Belly$14.00
gochujang glaze
Townhall image

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Thai Peanut$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
463 N. High Street image

 

463 N. High Street

463 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Arch City Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arch City Tavern

862 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

1227 N. High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8567 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Chophouse / Whiskey Lounge / Terrace Bar

1079 N HIGH ST, COLUMBUS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coach's Pick$59.00
7oz Filet, Whipped Potatoes, Brussels & Bacon, Herb Butter, Port Reductions, Parcini Potato Chips
Buckeye Cheesecake$8.00
Chocolate Sauce
Wagyu Meatballs$16.00
Arrabbiata, Ricotta, Fried Basil, Focaccia
Restaurant banner

 

Galla Park Steak

900 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
