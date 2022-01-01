Short North Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Toast

ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PANEER PINWHEEL$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
BUTTER CHICKEN$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
Fireproof Restaurant image

TAPAS

Fireproof Restaurant

1026 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Elote$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
Roman Artichoke$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
Pork Belly$14.00
gochujang glaze
Firdous Express image

 

Firdous Express

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Musaka Entrees$11.50
Rice $5.00$5.00
Chicken Shawirma (Gyro)$10.50
