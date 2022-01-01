Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Short North

Go
Short North restaurants
Toast

Short North restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

One Line Coffee

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$3.00
With a crunchy oat topping and vanilla drizzle.
More about One Line Coffee
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Cake$8.00
Scoop of ice cream, blackberry sauce, berries
Vegan Cake$6.00
Varies daily
More about Townhall

Browse other tasty dishes in Short North

French Toast

Chai Lattes

Lox

Fried Rice

Cheesecake

Sundaes

Brisket

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Short North to explore

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston