Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Short North
/
Columbus
/
Short North
/
Cake
Short North restaurants that serve cake
One Line Coffee
745 N High St, Columbus
Avg 4.5
(320 reviews)
Coffee Cake
$3.00
With a crunchy oat topping and vanilla drizzle.
More about One Line Coffee
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
No reviews yet
Butter Cake
$8.00
Scoop of ice cream, blackberry sauce, berries
Vegan Cake
$6.00
Varies daily
More about Townhall
Browse other tasty dishes in Short North
French Toast
Chai Lattes
Lox
Fried Rice
Cheesecake
Sundaes
Brisket
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Short North to explore
Italian Village
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Clintonville
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Brewery District
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Polaris
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Franklinton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Merion Village
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston