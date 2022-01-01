Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Short North

Short North restaurants
Short North restaurants that serve cheesecake

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Mini Cheesecake 4 Pack$15.00
Bourbon Caramel, Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream and Blueberry Lemon Mini cheesecakes packaged together and all gluten free!
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Chocolate Nib Crunches | Raspberry Sauce | Cheesecake Base | Crispy Crumble Crust
More about Townhall
Item pic

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Matcha Cheesecake$8.00
with chocolate chips, topped with mango marmalade
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club

