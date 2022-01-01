Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Short North

Short North restaurants
Short North restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic - Bristol Republic - Short North

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served On Top of Spring Mix Lettuce and Tomato, Topped with Smoked Blue Cheese Dressing. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Townhall - TH Short North

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Southern Style Chicken Breast | House Mayo | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Romaine/Cabbage Mix | House Bun
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Nashville Style Chicken Breast | House Mayo | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Romaine Blend | House Bun
