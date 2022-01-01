Chicken sandwiches in Short North
1124 N High St, Columbus
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served On Top of Spring Mix Lettuce and Tomato, Topped with Smoked Blue Cheese Dressing. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Townhall - TH Short North
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Southern Style Chicken Breast | House Mayo | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Romaine/Cabbage Mix | House Bun
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Nashville Style Chicken Breast | House Mayo | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Romaine Blend | House Bun