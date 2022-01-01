Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Short North

Short North restaurants
Short North restaurants that serve cookies

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Birthday Cookie Sandwich$6.00
rainbow sprinkle sugar cookies with cheesecake in the middle
Brownie Cookie Dough Mini$3.75
Brownie crust, original cheesecake, Topped with eggless cookie dough
BAGELS

Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Black and White cookie$3.00
One Line Coffee

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie: MeeMaw's Special Recipe$4.50
Our Chef's grandmother's recipe!
Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Freshly baked with hand chopped belgian dark chocolate
Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Fresh baked gluten-free & paleo dark chocolate cookie
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
To Go Ramen Cookie$5.00
Almond Sugar Cookie, made locally just for Ampersand
