Cookies in Short North

Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Birthday Cookie Sandwich
|$6.00
rainbow sprinkle sugar cookies with cheesecake in the middle
|Brownie Cookie Dough Mini
|$3.75
Brownie crust, original cheesecake, Topped with eggless cookie dough
BAGELS
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
59 Spruce St, Columbus
|Black and White cookie
|$3.00
One Line Coffee
745 N High St, Columbus
|Cookie: MeeMaw's Special Recipe
|$4.50
Our Chef's grandmother's recipe!
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Freshly baked with hand chopped belgian dark chocolate
|Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Fresh baked gluten-free & paleo dark chocolate cookie