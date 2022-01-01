Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curry in
Short North
/
Columbus
/
Short North
/
Curry
Short North restaurants that serve curry
ROOH- Columbus
685 N High St, Columbus
No reviews yet
BEEF SHORT RIBS CURRY
$29.00
Seasonal Root Vegatables,Bone Marrow Kofta
SPICED CHICKEPEA CURRY
$8.00
More about ROOH- Columbus
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
Avg 4.7
(568 reviews)
Katsu Curry
$17.00
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
