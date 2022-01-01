Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Short North

Go
Short North restaurants
Toast

Short North restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

ROOH- Columbus

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF SHORT RIBS CURRY$29.00
Seasonal Root Vegatables,Bone Marrow Kofta
SPICED CHICKEPEA CURRY$8.00
More about ROOH- Columbus
Ampersand Asian Supper Club image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Curry$17.00
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Short North

Cheesecake

Chai Lattes

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cappuccino

Lox

Cake

Nachos

Brisket

Map

More near Short North to explore

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston