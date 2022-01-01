Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short North restaurants you'll love

Short North restaurants
Must-try Short North restaurants

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Slice$9.00
Graham cracker crust, original cheesecake swirled with cinnamon roll filling, Topped with buttercream lattice and cinnamon sprinkle
Red Velvet Jar$10.00
Layers of red velvet chocolate chip cake, chocolate chip cheesecake and crushed Oreos in an 8.5oz jar
Raspberry Key Lime Mini$3.75
Shortbread crust, key lime cheesecake, topped with raspberry jam
More about The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Bristol Republic image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic - Bristol Republic - Short North

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Spare Ribs$0.00
Texas Style Spare Ribs Brushed with Smoked on High Sweet Whiskey Sauce, Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for 4-6 Hours until moist and tender.
Classic Mac$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
Hickory Smoked Wings$13.00
Jumbo Chicken Wings, Dry Rubbed(Salt, Pepper, Brown Sugar) and Quick Smoked. Fried to Order Served Dry or Tossed with White BBQ, Honey Mustard, Bristol Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Smoked on High Pucker Sauce(Spicy, Vinegar Based), Smoked on High Gator Sauce(Vinegar,Mustard Based). Served with Coleslaw, Pickles.
More about Bristol Republic - Bristol Republic - Short North
ROOH image

 

ROOH- Columbus

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO BHEL$14.00
Avacado,Green Mango,Tamarind,Puffed Black Rice
SWEET POTATO CHAAT$14.00
Tempura Kale, Yogurt Mousse , Broken Raspberry
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
More about ROOH- Columbus
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluck Norris - Budd Dairy

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Fingers$9.00
hand cut, batter-dipped to-order
Pickles$8.00
Our house fried pickles, hand-dipped to order! Comes with a side of ranch!
Buffalo Soldier$11.00
panko-crusted chicken, Cluck’s original, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sesame bun
More about Cluck Norris - Budd Dairy
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET image

BAGELS

Blocks Bagels - North Market Downtown

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lightly Toasted$0.00
1 Bagel$1.30
Toasted$0.00
More about Blocks Bagels - North Market Downtown
One Line Coffee image

 

One Line Coffee - Short North

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Chai (16 oz)$5.00
Third Street Chai mixed with your choice of milk, shaken and served over ice.
Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)$5.60
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Iced Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)$5.40
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon syrup - originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
More about One Line Coffee - Short North
NHB - Short North image

 

North High Brewing - Short North

1288 N High St., Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
High N Hot$12.00
ranch/pizza cheese/grilled chicken/bacon/High 5 Garlic/red onion/diced celery
The O.G.$11.00
san marzano/pizza cheese/pepperoni
Ohio BBQ$12.00
Honey Wheat BBQ/cheddar cheese/grilled chicken breast/bacon/roasted red pepper/red onion/black bean and corn salsa/ranch
More about North High Brewing - Short North
Townhall image

 

Townhall - TH Short North

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classico Flatbread$11.00
Red Sauce | Heirloom Tomato | Basil | Provolone | Grana Parmesan | Balsamic Reduction
Southern Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Southern Style Chicken Breast | House Mayo | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Romaine/Cabbage Mix | House Bun
Truffle Fries$7.00
White Truffle Oil | Parmesan | Rosemary Aioli
More about Townhall - TH Short North
Ampersand Asian Supper Club image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Chashu Donburi$15.00
Slow braised pork, edamame, broccolini, shredded cabbage, basted egg, beni shoga (pickled ginger), black garlic drizzle - this is a team favorite!
Pork Steam Bun (2)$8.00
2 Pork Steamed Buns, achara slaw, chili mayo, scallions
Tonkotsu$17.00
Rich pork bone broth with broccolini, shoyu egg, beni shoga (pickled ginger), pork chashu, nori and local mushrooms, black garlic oil
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
Barrel & Boar image

 

Market & Boar - North Market

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Brisket$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about Market & Boar - North Market
Main pic

 

Chophouse 614

1079 N HIGH ST, COLUMBUS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chophouse 614
Arch City Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arch City Tavern

862 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Arch City Tavern
Fireproof Restaurant image

TAPAS

Fireproof Restaurant

1026 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Fireproof Restaurant
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos - Short North

1227 N. High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8567 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos - Short North
DeVine On High image

TAPAS • GRILL

DeVine Tasting & Dining

958 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
More about DeVine Tasting & Dining
463 N. High Street image

 

463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]

463 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]
Firdous Express image

 

Firdous Express - The North Market

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
More about Firdous Express - The North Market
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - North Market

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - North Market
Restaurant banner

 

Galla Park Steak

900 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Galla Park Steak
DENMARK image

 

DENMARK - 463 N HIGH ST

463 N HIGH ST, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about DENMARK - 463 N HIGH ST
Bernard's Tavern image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bernard's Tavern

630 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
More about Bernard's Tavern
Corso Ventures image

 

Corso Ventures - Forno

721 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
More about Corso Ventures - Forno
Main pic

 

Goody Boy

1144 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Sammy$9.00
Handbreaded, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Brioche Bun Choice of Chicken ( Fried, Spicy, Grilled)
Cheese Burger$6.00
100% Angus Beef Smash Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Brioche Bun, Choice of American, Swiss, Cheez Sauce, or Cheddar
Goody Boy Burger$6.00
100% Angus Beef Smash Patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Goody Sauce, Brioche Bun, Choice of American, Swiss, Cheez Sauce, or Cheddar
More about Goody Boy
Midnight Hookah image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Midnight Hookah - 1167 Mt Pleasant Ave

1167 Mt Pleasant Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (63 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
More about Midnight Hookah - 1167 Mt Pleasant Ave
Zest Juice Co image

 

Zest Juice Co - Short North

912 North High St., Columbus

No reviews yet
More about Zest Juice Co - Short North
Short North Pint House image

 

Short North Pint House

780 N High Street, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1292 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Short North Pint House
Short North Food Hall image

 

Short North Food Hall

1112 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Short North Food Hall
Novak's Tavern & Patio image

GRILL

Novak's Tavern & Patio

475 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Novak's Tavern & Patio

