Short North restaurants you'll love

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll Slice
|$9.00
Graham cracker crust, original cheesecake swirled with cinnamon roll filling, Topped with buttercream lattice and cinnamon sprinkle
|Red Velvet Jar
|$10.00
Layers of red velvet chocolate chip cake, chocolate chip cheesecake and crushed Oreos in an 8.5oz jar
|Raspberry Key Lime Mini
|$3.75
Shortbread crust, key lime cheesecake, topped with raspberry jam
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bristol Republic - Bristol Republic - Short North
1124 N High St, Columbus
|Texas Spare Ribs
|$0.00
Texas Style Spare Ribs Brushed with Smoked on High Sweet Whiskey Sauce, Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for 4-6 Hours until moist and tender.
|Classic Mac
|$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
|Hickory Smoked Wings
|$13.00
Jumbo Chicken Wings, Dry Rubbed(Salt, Pepper, Brown Sugar) and Quick Smoked. Fried to Order Served Dry or Tossed with White BBQ, Honey Mustard, Bristol Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Smoked on High Pucker Sauce(Spicy, Vinegar Based), Smoked on High Gator Sauce(Vinegar,Mustard Based). Served with Coleslaw, Pickles.
ROOH- Columbus
685 N High St, Columbus
|AVOCADO BHEL
|$14.00
Avacado,Green Mango,Tamarind,Puffed Black Rice
|SWEET POTATO CHAAT
|$14.00
Tempura Kale, Yogurt Mousse , Broken Raspberry
|CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA
|$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
Cluck Norris - Budd Dairy
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|5 Fingers
|$9.00
hand cut, batter-dipped to-order
|Pickles
|$8.00
Our house fried pickles, hand-dipped to order! Comes with a side of ranch!
|Buffalo Soldier
|$11.00
panko-crusted chicken, Cluck’s original, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sesame bun
BAGELS
Blocks Bagels - North Market Downtown
59 Spruce St, Columbus
|Lightly Toasted
|$0.00
|1 Bagel
|$1.30
|Toasted
|$0.00
One Line Coffee - Short North
745 N High St, Columbus
|Iced Chai (16 oz)
|$5.00
Third Street Chai mixed with your choice of milk, shaken and served over ice.
|Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)
|$5.60
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
|Iced Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)
|$5.40
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon syrup - originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
North High Brewing - Short North
1288 N High St., Columbus
|High N Hot
|$12.00
ranch/pizza cheese/grilled chicken/bacon/High 5 Garlic/red onion/diced celery
|The O.G.
|$11.00
san marzano/pizza cheese/pepperoni
|Ohio BBQ
|$12.00
Honey Wheat BBQ/cheddar cheese/grilled chicken breast/bacon/roasted red pepper/red onion/black bean and corn salsa/ranch
Townhall - TH Short North
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Classico Flatbread
|$11.00
Red Sauce | Heirloom Tomato | Basil | Provolone | Grana Parmesan | Balsamic Reduction
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Southern Style Chicken Breast | House Mayo | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Romaine/Cabbage Mix | House Bun
|Truffle Fries
|$7.00
White Truffle Oil | Parmesan | Rosemary Aioli
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
|Pork Chashu Donburi
|$15.00
Slow braised pork, edamame, broccolini, shredded cabbage, basted egg, beni shoga (pickled ginger), black garlic drizzle - this is a team favorite!
|Pork Steam Bun (2)
|$8.00
2 Pork Steamed Buns, achara slaw, chili mayo, scallions
|Tonkotsu
|$17.00
Rich pork bone broth with broccolini, shoyu egg, beni shoga (pickled ginger), pork chashu, nori and local mushrooms, black garlic oil
Market & Boar - North Market
59 Spruce Street, Columbus
|Beef Brisket
|$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]
463 N. High Street, Columbus
Firdous Express - The North Market
59 Spruce St, Columbus
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - North Market
59 Spruce Street, Columbus
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bernard's Tavern
630 N High St, Columbus
Goody Boy
1144 N High St, Columbus
|Chicken Sammy
|$9.00
Handbreaded, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Brioche Bun Choice of Chicken ( Fried, Spicy, Grilled)
|Cheese Burger
|$6.00
100% Angus Beef Smash Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Brioche Bun, Choice of American, Swiss, Cheez Sauce, or Cheddar
|Goody Boy Burger
|$6.00
100% Angus Beef Smash Patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Goody Sauce, Brioche Bun, Choice of American, Swiss, Cheez Sauce, or Cheddar
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Midnight Hookah - 1167 Mt Pleasant Ave
1167 Mt Pleasant Ave, Columbus
Zest Juice Co - Short North
912 North High St., Columbus
Short North Pint House
780 N High Street, Columbus
Short North Food Hall
1112 N High Street, Columbus
GRILL
Novak's Tavern & Patio
475 N High St, Columbus