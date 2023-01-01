Hot chocolate in Short North
One Line Coffee - Short North
745 N High St, Columbus
|Hot Chocolate (12 oz)
|$3.50
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.
|Hot Chocolate (16 oz)
|$4.25
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.
|Hot Chocolate (Kid's-8 oz)
|$2.25
Kid's size, and Kid's temp! Steamed to about 110 degrees F to keep your kiddos safe.