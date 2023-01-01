Hot chocolate in Short North

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

One Line Coffee - Short North

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate (12 oz)$3.50
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.
Hot Chocolate (16 oz)$4.25
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.
Hot Chocolate (Kid's-8 oz)$2.25
Kid's size, and Kid's temp! Steamed to about 110 degrees F to keep your kiddos safe.
Townhall - Short North

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
steamed milk + chocolate
