University District restaurants you'll love

University District restaurants
Toast

University District's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Must-try University District restaurants

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bosco Sticks$7.00
French Fries$3.00
BYO App Platter$11.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Ethyl & Tank image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ethyl & Tank

19 E 13th Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tank Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs any way, potatoes, sausage link, bacon, served with fresh toast
Chicken N' Waffles$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
Waffle Fries with Brie$12.00
Bacon wrapped brie, spicy honey drizzles, served with waffle fries
More about Ethyl & Tank
Texas Steele BBQ image

BBQ

Texas Steele BBQ

1060 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast$15.00
Each pound of Turkey comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
Smoked Pork Spare Ribs$23.00
White oak smoked spare ribs. You can buy by the bone, Half or Whole slab
Three Meats$18.00
Triple Helping of Brisket $6.00 Extra
More about Texas Steele BBQ
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.99
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
More about Pasta Villa
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

1646 Neil Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sloppy Seconds$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Avocado & Toast$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall image

 

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crunch Tots$9.00
Heaping Pile of Tots, Protein (Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or House Black Beans), House White Jalapeno Queso, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Ranch. (Protein Substitutions Available)
Fajita Quesadillas$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
THE OG$9.00
Your choice of Protein, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, House Jalapeno Queso, Shredded romaine, and Sour Cream.
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Alqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Alqueria

247 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
smoky blue cheese, apricot gastrique, corn nuts, Marcona almonds
Farm House Burger$18.00
pimento cheese, bacon, horseradish pickles, shaved red onion, challah roll, seasoned fries
Gambas$14.00
shrimp poached in olive oil, garlic, chili flakes, piquillo peppers and basque peppers
More about Alqueria

