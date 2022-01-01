University District restaurants you'll love
University District's top cuisines
Must-try University District restaurants
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bosco Sticks
|$7.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
|BYO App Platter
|$11.00
More about Ethyl & Tank
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ethyl & Tank
19 E 13th Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Tank Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs any way, potatoes, sausage link, bacon, served with fresh toast
|Chicken N' Waffles
|$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
|Waffle Fries with Brie
|$12.00
Bacon wrapped brie, spicy honey drizzles, served with waffle fries
More about Texas Steele BBQ
BBQ
Texas Steele BBQ
1060 King Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast
|$15.00
Each pound of Turkey comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
|Smoked Pork Spare Ribs
|$23.00
White oak smoked spare ribs. You can buy by the bone, Half or Whole slab
|Three Meats
|$18.00
Triple Helping of Brisket $6.00 Extra
More about Pasta Villa
Pasta Villa
2475 North High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$14.99
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$5.99
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.99
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
1646 Neil Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Sloppy Seconds
|$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
|Avocado & Toast
|$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Crunch Tots
|$9.00
Heaping Pile of Tots, Protein (Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or House Black Beans), House White Jalapeno Queso, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Ranch. (Protein Substitutions Available)
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
|THE OG
|$9.00
Your choice of Protein, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, House Jalapeno Queso, Shredded romaine, and Sour Cream.
More about Alqueria
FRENCH FRIES
Alqueria
247 King Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
smoky blue cheese, apricot gastrique, corn nuts, Marcona almonds
|Farm House Burger
|$18.00
pimento cheese, bacon, horseradish pickles, shaved red onion, challah roll, seasoned fries
|Gambas
|$14.00
shrimp poached in olive oil, garlic, chili flakes, piquillo peppers and basque peppers