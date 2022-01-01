Chicken salad in University District
University District restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|The Chicken Salad
|$10.00
More about Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen
1282 Essex Ave, Columbus
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Deep fried crispy chicken tenders dipped in HOEmade buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles and diced tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens.