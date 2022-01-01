Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
University District
/
Columbus
/
University District
/
Chocolate Cake
University District restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
Avg 4.6
(130 reviews)
Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
$7.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
BBQ
Texas Steele BBQ
1179 Jaeger Street, Columbus
Avg 5
(29 reviews)
Deep Chocolate Coca Cola Cake
$4.00
More about Texas Steele BBQ
