Chicken sandwiches in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Schobels
2020 milam street, Columbus
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich
$11.95
Hand-battered chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.
More about Schobels
John John's 2 Go
1012 Walnut Street, Columbus
No reviews yet
Honey BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Fries
$9.99
More about John John's 2 Go
