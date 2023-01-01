Chicken wraps in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Schobels
2020 milam street, Columbus
|Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Hand-battered or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
John John's 2 Go -
1012 Walnut Street, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Wrap w/ Fries
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap with Cheese, Lettuce, and tomatoes with your choice of Ranch or Buffalo Sauce served with French Fries.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap w/ Fries
|$8.99
Crisp Chicken Strip wrap with Cheese, Lettuce and tomatoes served with Fries and your choice of Ranch or Buffalo Sauce.