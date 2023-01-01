Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Schobels

2020 milam street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$11.50
Hand-battered or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
More about Schobels
John John's 2 Go -

1012 Walnut Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap w/ Fries$8.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap with Cheese, Lettuce, and tomatoes with your choice of Ranch or Buffalo Sauce served with French Fries.
Crispy Chicken Wrap w/ Fries$8.99
Crisp Chicken Strip wrap with Cheese, Lettuce and tomatoes served with Fries and your choice of Ranch or Buffalo Sauce.
More about John John's 2 Go -

