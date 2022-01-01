Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Colville

Go
Colville restaurants
Toast

Colville restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

STOMPIN' GROUNDZ

465 W Third Ave., Colville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon roll$3.95
More about STOMPIN' GROUNDZ
Jamin’ Java image

 

Jamin’ Java Drive Thru Espresso

898 S. Washington St, Colville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CINNAMON ROLL$6.00
More about Jamin’ Java Drive Thru Espresso

Browse other tasty dishes in Colville

Cappuccino

Muffins

Burritos

Chai Tea

Cookies

Map

More near Colville to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Leavenworth

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston