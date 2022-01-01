Go
Toast
  • /
  • Berkeley
  • /
  • Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering

Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering

Catering for group events - pick up and delivery available!

2024 Shattuck Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRESH CHIPS, TWO SALSAS & GUACAMOLE$60.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
SERVING TONGS$0.50
TACO BAR KIT$85.00
Serves 10 people (20 tacos) - includes protein (select up to two), corn tortillas, salsa, cilantro and minced white onion.
COMPOSTABLE BOWLS$1.00
BURRITO BOWL KIT$120.00
Serves 10 people - includes protein (select up to two), red rice, choice of beans, little gem lettuce, salsa, cheese, crema, cilantro, and minced white onion.
SERVING SPOON$0.50
COMPOSTABLE PLATES$0.25
BEANS$30.00
Serves 10 people as a side dish
NEXT DOOR SALAD$60.00
Serves 10 people - Little gem lettuce, pepitas, radish, cotija, rajas, avocado, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
COMPOSTABLE DINNERWARE (napkin, fork, knife)$1.00
See full menu

Location

2024 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rose Pizzeria - Berkeley

No reviews yet

Pizza place serving quality delicious pizza, salads, appetizers & desserts. We also serve fun wine & beer.

Fire Wings Berkeley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jupiter

No reviews yet

The East Bay's most popular brew house,
serving wood-fired pizzas & handcrafted beer in a German style Beer Garden.

U: Dessert Story - Berkeley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston