Comal Next Door Oakland Catering

Catering for group events - pick up and delivery available!

550 Grand Avenue

Popular Items

TACO BAR KIT$80.00
Serves 10 people (20 tacos) - includes protein (select up to two), corn tortillas, salsa, cilantro and minced white onion.
BEANS$25.00
Serves 10 people as a side dish
CORNMEAL-LIME SHORTBREAD COOKEIS$15.00
10 cookies
RED RICE$25.00
Serves 10 people as a side - Red rice with scallions, corn and tomato (v)
BURRITO BOWL KIT$115.00
Serves 10 people - includes protein (select up to two), red rice, choice of beans, little gem lettuce, salsa, cheese, crema, cilantro, and minced white onion.
FRESH CHIPS, TWO SALSAS & GUACAMOLE$50.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
SERVING TONGS$0.50
SIDE OF 20 CORN TORTILLAS$5.00
NEXT DOOR SALAD$50.00
Serves 10 people - Little gem lettuce, pepitas, radish, cotija, rajas, avocado, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
FRESH CHIPS & TWO SALSAS$25.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
Location

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
