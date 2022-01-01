Go
Comal Next Door

Comal is a Mexican restaurant located in Berkeley’s bustling Arts District, just north of the Downtown Berkeley BART Station. Comal Next Door is our all-day taqueria, located just south of Comal at 2024 Shattuck Avenue. Please pick up all to-go orders at Comal Next Door.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Before placing a CATERING order (over $150), please review our Catering FAQ at http://comalberkeley.com/catering/

2024 Shattuck Avenue • $$

Avg 4.8 (9557 reviews)

Popular Items

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$7.00
Refried pinquito beans and cheese
CHICKEN BOWL$12.00
Achiote grilled chicken, pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, lettuce, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
CARNITAS BURRITO$11.00
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
VEGGIE BURRITO$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini and potatoes cannot be separated
CHICKEN BURRITO$11.00
Achiote grilled chicken, pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
AL PASTOR BURRITO$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
SIDE OF SALSA$0.50
CHICKEN TACO$4.00
Achiote grilled chicken, chipotle salsa, cilantro, onions
CHIPS & SALSAS$4.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde
CHIPS, SALSAS & GUAC$8.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde & guacamole
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2024 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley CA

Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
