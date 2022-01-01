Go
Combo Kitchen of Lancaster

Ghost Kitchen Franchise. Delivery and Take Out Only. Enjoy our many concepts!

6570 West Avenue L 12

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese$3.50
Pasta with our smooth and creamy cheese sauce
10 Wings UD's Way (Bone-In)$13.79
Your Choice of 10 Wings UD's Way or Boneless. Comes With Your Choice of Up to 2 Flavors.
Location

Lancaster CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

