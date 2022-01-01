Go
Toast

Combs BBQ Central

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

2223 Central Ave • $$

Avg 5 (353 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2223 Central Ave

Middletown OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill

No reviews yet

Down to Earth BBQ. Nothing fancy, just a small family owned business doing what we love to do.

Mockingbirds Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Jug

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildwood Golf Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston