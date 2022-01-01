Go
Toast

Comedor

Comedor is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Austin, Texas designed by architect Tom Kundig and led by chefs Gabe Erales and Philip Speer.

CHICKEN

501 Colorado St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (4632 reviews)

Popular Items

Comedor Margarita$15.00
Pambazo Torta$18.00
House made torta with red chorizo, potatoes, guacamole, chile toreador, escabeche
Carne Tacos$16.00
Grilled skirt steak, Escabeche, Heirloom Corn Tortillas
Lengua Tacos$18.00
Slow roasted beef tongue, onion, cilantro, radish, and chile tornado. 4 tacos per order on 4-inch heirloom corn tortillas, served with sides of salsa verde and salsa Roja.
Veggie Tacos$16.00
Texas mushrooms and braised greens. 4 tacos per order on 4-inch heirloom corn tortillas. Served with a side of salsa verde
Flautas Ahogadas$12.00
House Red Chorizo, Seasonal Potatoes, Spicy Pork Broth, Avocado Salsa, Siete Foods Grain-Free Almond Tortillas
Cochinita Pibil Tacos$16.00
Seafood Tostada$17.00
Smoked tuna, octopus, matcha poached shrimp, and cilantro emulsion.
Carnitas Tacos$16.00
Onion, cilantro, radish, and chile toreado. 4 tacos per order on 4-inch heirloom corn tortillas, served with sides of salsa verde and salsa Roja.
Chorizo & Potato Tacos$16.00
Spiced pork chorizo chopped with potato with habanero salsa.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Formal
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

501 Colorado St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

The Creek & The Cave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Empire Control Room & Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston