Comedy Connection
Bringing you the biggest names in stand up comedy!
39 Warren Ave
Location
39 Warren Ave
East Providence RI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
The 133 Club Inc.
Come in and enjoy!
Black Duck Tavern
The Black Duck Tavern serves exceptional craft beer, cocktails and dishes in a comfortable gastropub/speakeasy style atmosphere. Our menu rotates on a seasonal basis, check back often!
Narragansett Brewery
Fresh, Cold Beer to Go
Chomp
Burger. Sandwiches. Beer.