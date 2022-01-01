Comet Chicken
When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless,
all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests.
Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!
129 E 5th St
Popular Items
Location
129 E 5th St
Loveland CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Loveland Tap & Tavern
Drink Well in Historic Downtown Loveland. Serving Colorado Beer, Wine and Spirits!
Mo'Betta Gumbo
MoBetta
Henry's Pub
The Perfect Blend of Old Town Feel and Urban Flair
Colorado Ale House
Come in and enjoy