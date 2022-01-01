Go
Comet Chicken

When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless,  all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests.  Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!

129 E 5th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra Sauce
Nashville Hot Sandwich Combo$12.79
spicy tenders, pickles, power slaw, smokey goodness sauce
2 Piece Basket$7.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
Solo Tender$2.29
5 Piece Basket$13.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
Churros$2.49
2 homemade churros rolled in cinnamon sugar
Nashville Hot Sandwich$7.49
spicy tenders, pickles, power slaw, smokey goodness sauce
3 Piece Basket$9.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
Bowl Bahn Mi$9.99
Spicy Thai Tenders, rice, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo, cilantro, lime
4 Piece Basket$11.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
Location

129 E 5th St

Loveland CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
