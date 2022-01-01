Go
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave

Popular Items

Rocky Mountain High$14.50
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage & smoked ham w/peppers, onions & cheddar cheese
2 Eggs$3.00
Hashbrowns$3.75
Huevos Rancheros$15.53
2 eggs any style on top of 3 warm corn tortillas w/house-made spicy black beans & topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
Club Sandwich$14.50
Hotcake Hoedown$16.67
Sausage patty, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese between 2 pancakes served with maple syrup
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.50
BLT$11.99
Chicken Strips$13.99
Lost Lake Burger$12.50
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
