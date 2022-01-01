COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket serves up craveable food & drink options in a unique, family atmosphere housed inside a completely revived historic building in Downtown Evansville.
230 Main St • $$
Location
230 Main St
Evansville IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
