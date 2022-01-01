Go
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket serves up craveable food & drink options in a unique, family atmosphere housed inside a completely revived historic building in Downtown Evansville.

230 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (815 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Tenders$12.00
Lunch Chicken Tenders$12.00
Dinner Pork Chops$18.00
Loaded Potato Fries & Ranch$10.00
Dinner Chicken & Dumplings$14.00
Dinner Ma’s Meatloaf$14.00
BLTA$12.00
Mini Chicken & Waffles$12.00
Fresh Salmon$18.00
Grilled Cheese Soup Dippers$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

230 Main St

Evansville IN

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

